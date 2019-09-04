Norfolk

Greater Anglia's new £1.4bn train fleet launched

  • 4 September 2019
New trains Image copyright Greater Anglia
Image caption The new trains are now running from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Cambridge

A new £1.4bn fleet of trains has been unveiled with the promise to improve journeys for passengers.

Greater Anglia's investment is the first time a UK rail operator has introduced an entirely new set of trains.

Managing director Jamie Burles said some passengers had called the trains "beautiful".

"I can be honest and say I haven't had much feedback about our trains being beautiful in the last few years - so that's quite novel," he said.

"We promised new trains would improve their journeys and that's exactly what they're doing."

Kevin the train driver Image copyright Greater Anglia
Image caption Inside the driver's cab on one of the new bi-mode trains to be rolled out across East Anglia
Mark Swindell, Rock Rail, Dr Thomas Ahlburg, Stadler, Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia Image copyright Greater Anglia
Image caption Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles, right, was joined by Thomas Ahlburg, centre, of train builder Stadler and Mark Swindell of investor Rock Rail at the launch

The new fleet includes 38 bi-mode trains, able to run on diesel or electric power, to run in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex, and 20 electric trains to serve the Norwich-London and Stansted Express services.

Bi-mode trains are now running on the lines from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Cambridge.

By the end of 2020 Greater Anglia expects to have replaced all 169 trains in its fleet.

The new trains will be maintained at the Norwich Crown Point depot, which has had a £40m upgrade.

Train interior Image copyright Greater Anglia
Image caption Passengers were involved in the choice of seat design for the new trains
New carriages Image copyright Greater Anglia
Image caption The new carriages have air conditioning, power sockets and USB points, with improved information screens, says the operator
Train in Cambridge Image copyright Greater Anglia
Image caption They also have lower floors and sliding steps to bridge the gap to the platform, improving accessibility for wheelchairs and pushchairs
Animatronic hare Image copyright Greater Anglia
Image caption The launch featured a performance from an animatronic Greater Anglia hare

