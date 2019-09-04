Image copyright Greater Anglia Image caption The new trains are now running from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Cambridge

A new £1.4bn fleet of trains has been unveiled with the promise to improve journeys for passengers.

Greater Anglia's investment is the first time a UK rail operator has introduced an entirely new set of trains.

Managing director Jamie Burles said some passengers had called the trains "beautiful".

"I can be honest and say I haven't had much feedback about our trains being beautiful in the last few years - so that's quite novel," he said.

"We promised new trains would improve their journeys and that's exactly what they're doing."

Image copyright Greater Anglia Image caption Inside the driver's cab on one of the new bi-mode trains to be rolled out across East Anglia

Image copyright Greater Anglia Image caption Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles, right, was joined by Thomas Ahlburg, centre, of train builder Stadler and Mark Swindell of investor Rock Rail at the launch

The new fleet includes 38 bi-mode trains, able to run on diesel or electric power, to run in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex, and 20 electric trains to serve the Norwich-London and Stansted Express services.

Bi-mode trains are now running on the lines from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Cambridge.

By the end of 2020 Greater Anglia expects to have replaced all 169 trains in its fleet.

The new trains will be maintained at the Norwich Crown Point depot, which has had a £40m upgrade.

Image copyright Greater Anglia Image caption Passengers were involved in the choice of seat design for the new trains

Image copyright Greater Anglia Image caption The new carriages have air conditioning, power sockets and USB points, with improved information screens, says the operator

Image copyright Greater Anglia Image caption They also have lower floors and sliding steps to bridge the gap to the platform, improving accessibility for wheelchairs and pushchairs

Image copyright Greater Anglia Image caption The launch featured a performance from an animatronic Greater Anglia hare

