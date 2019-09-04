Greater Anglia's new £1.4bn train fleet launched
A new £1.4bn fleet of trains has been unveiled with the promise to improve journeys for passengers.
Greater Anglia's investment is the first time a UK rail operator has introduced an entirely new set of trains.
Managing director Jamie Burles said some passengers had called the trains "beautiful".
"I can be honest and say I haven't had much feedback about our trains being beautiful in the last few years - so that's quite novel," he said.
"We promised new trains would improve their journeys and that's exactly what they're doing."
The new fleet includes 38 bi-mode trains, able to run on diesel or electric power, to run in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex, and 20 electric trains to serve the Norwich-London and Stansted Express services.
Bi-mode trains are now running on the lines from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Cambridge.
By the end of 2020 Greater Anglia expects to have replaced all 169 trains in its fleet.
The new trains will be maintained at the Norwich Crown Point depot, which has had a £40m upgrade.
