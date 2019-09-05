Image copyright Mr Glover's family Image caption Mr Glover had served with the 1st Battalion of the Royal Anglian Regiment in Iraq and Afghanistan

A veteran of the war in Iraq, who died after a car crash on New Year's Eve, was over the drink-drive limit, an inquest has heard.

Father-of-two Anthony Glover, 31, of Costessey, near Norwich, died in hospital on 1 January following the crash on the A140 at Long Stratton.

Mr Glover was driving a Ford Mondeo, which was involved in a collision.

The inquest heard he had 128 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Former Anglian soldier

The area coroner, Yvonne Blake, said it could not be known if alcohol had played a part in the crash, but police indicated it may have.

The inquest was told that at just after 16:00, Mr Glover drove off from the Queen's Head pub in Long Stratton with his front seat passenger Christopher Farnham, after they had both drunk a pint of Stella.

The Mondeo, which was travelling towards Norwich, turned into the path of a Saab 95 driven by musician Felix Simpson, near the Church Lane junction.

A Norfolk Police investigation could not find out for certain why Mr Glover had made a sudden turn, though the alcohol in his body may have had an effect.

The inquest was told both Mr Glover and Mr Farnham, who was seriously injured, were not wearing seat belts.

Mr Glover died in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital from bleeding of the liver, which had suffered lacerations in the crash.

He had served with the 1st Battalion of the Royal Anglian Regiment and had suffered post traumatic stress disorder.

Ms Blake recorded a narrative verdict, saying Mr Glover had died from injuries received in a road traffic collision.