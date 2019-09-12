Image copyright AAIB Image caption The pilot hit a runway marker and crashed upside down

A triplane was flipped on to its roof after hitting a runway marker, a report found.

The pilot of the replica red Fokker rolled the aircraft as he was taking off, after clipping the edge marker at Old Buckenham Airfield in Norfolk on 19 April.

The collision caused it to rotate forward and invert, an Air Accidents Investigation Branch report said.

The 56-year-old pilot sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The plane's engine, propeller, upper wing, cowling and rudder were damaged.

Investigators said the limited forward visibility from the triplane meant the pilot could not see the marker.