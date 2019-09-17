Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Nathan Hamilton (left) and Blaire Carpenter-Angol (right) were both part of the "Chase" drugs network headed by Shaun Ellis

A jailed drug boss continued to run a network of teenage dealers from his prison cell, a court heard.

Shaun Ellis, 26, gave orders for his accomplices to supply crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth from behind bars at HMP Wayland, also in Norfolk.

He has been jailed for a further 11 years and eight months at Norwich Crown Court after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

The group "exploited vulnerable people" for their own gain, said police.

Ellis, of no fixed address, used the prison's phone system to run the network while serving a jail term for other matters.

Two teenage boys, who were driven to London to Great Yarmouth to sell hard drugs, were identified as victims of modern slavery

He called his "manager" Nathan Hamilton, 29, every day to give him instructions and ensure the supply of the drugs did not stop.

Between September and October 2018, Hamilton drove two boys, aged 15 and 16, between London and Great Yarmouth to sell drugs.

They were found to be "immature and vulnerable", said Norfolk Police, and were identified as victims of modern slavery.

Hamilton, of Mawbey Street, South Lambeth, London, was jailed for 10 years and nine months under modern slavery laws, after pleading guilty to two counts of arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, and two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

Nicholas Lawrence (left) and Thimotew Adetona both pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class A drugs

The network was uncovered when Hamilton was stopped by police in Great Yarmouth on 11 October.

His passenger, Blaire Carpenter-Angol, was found to have nearly 600 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his bowels.

The 27-year-old from Moreton Road, Haringey, London was jailed for five years after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

Two other group members also admitted the same charge.

Nicholas Lawrence, 47, of no fixed address, was jailed for seven years concurrent to an existing sentence.

Thimotew Adetona, 19, of Maidstone Road, Bounds Green, London, also admitted possession of a bladed article and was jailed for 27 months.

Sgt Tony Hogan said: "Today's sentences reflect the seriousness of these offences and are the culmination of a 12-month investigation into an organised crime group who exploited vulnerable people for their own financial gain."