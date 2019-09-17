Image copyright RAF Marham Image caption Senior aircraftman Scott Stevenson played full-back for the RAF rugby league first team

The family of an RAF airman who suffered a fatal head injury in a rugby match said they took comfort he died "doing something that he loved."

Senior aircraftman technician Scott Stevenson, 25, was injured playing for the RAF first team in a match against the Army on Friday, and died on Monday.

His family issued a statement released by The RAF Rugby League.

"Rugby was Scott's whole life from as early as six-years-old," the family said.

"We take great comfort in the knowledge that he passed doing something he loved, surrounded by his teammates, all of whom care about him dearly.

"Few of us are fortunate enough to leave life in such a way.

Image copyright RAF Marham/Facebook Image caption The flag at RAF Marham was lowered to half mast in honour of Scott Stevenson

"It is important to us that everyone knows Scott suffered no pain, stress or discomfort.

"Scott loved his job, loved life, and loved his rugby and we have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of well wishes and the camaraderie shown by the Rugby League world.

"We are genuinely touched by just how many peoples' lives Scott influenced and how much he meant to so many," the family statement said.

Former team-mate Ben Taylor, also known as Yorkshire Prose, tweeted his tribute: