Image copyright Family picture Image caption Laura Daniels was gravely ill in hospital

A family that suffered the loss of backpacker daughter Hannah Witheridge, murdered in Thailand, have had their "hearts broken" by a second death.

Laura Daniels, 30, has died five years after sister Hannah, 23, was killed on Koh Tao with David Miller of Jersey.

Mrs Daniels had been gravely ill said the family statement confirming she passed away on 16 September.

"Laura was being treated in hospital. Our hearts are broken, our lives shattered again," the statement said.

"The pain of this loss is indescribable and our family very much need time and privacy during this unbearable time."

Image copyright PA Image caption Hannah Witheridge and David Miller's bodies were found on a beach in Koh Tao in September 2014

Miss Witheridge, a University of Essex student from Hemsby, Norfolk and Mr Miller, a civil and structural engineering graduate, from Jersey, had been bludgeoned to death.

A post-mortem examination showed Miss Witheridge had been raped.

Two men convicted of murdering two British backpackers in Thailand had their death sentence upheld by its Supreme Court in August.

Burmese bar workers Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Tun were found guilty of murder in 2015. They lost an appeal in 2017.

The Witheridge family had also suffered online abuse after the student's killing.

Internet troll Paul Hind, 38, was jailed for 14 months at Newcastle Crown Court after he admitted making remarks about Hannah and three others acts that Miss Witheridge's sister, Laura described as "callous and cowardly".