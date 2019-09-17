Image caption Fire fighters were called to the city centre department store just after 10:00 BST

A city centre department store was evacuated after a blaze broke out in a restaurant kitchen.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Jarrolds in London Street, Norwich, just after 10:00 BST and five engines attended.

The firm tweeted there had been a "small incident at The Exchange this morning, which is now under control".

The store and its restaurant have since reopened and the ambulance service said no-one was injured.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer vehicle.

Image caption Staff and shoppers were told to leave the building

The independent department store first opened on part of the London Street site in 1840.

Norfolk Police set up a seal around the building and Exchange Street was cordoned off to traffic.

A member of staff said the fire had started in a kitchen.

Another employee said they "could smell the smoke through the entire building".

Image caption The emergency services attended the scene

The Exchange is a restaurant on the lower ground floor serving fresh pasta and salads and the fire was believed to have started in the pizza oven's chimney.

Staff were seen being allowed back in to the store about 45 minutes after they were forced to leave and it reopened a short while later, with the cordon on Exchange Street also lifted.