Image caption The Rotra Mare was held off the coast of Great Yarmouth

A container ship found to have 21 suspected illegal immigrants on board has docked at Norfolk.

The Rotra Mare, which was carrying wind turbines from Spain, had been held off Great Yarmouth but was allowed into the port after the arrival of Border Force and police.

Border Force said 19 men and two children "presented themselves as Albanian nationals".

It said they would be "dealt with in line with the immigration rules".

The ship had anchored five miles from Great Yarmouth in the early hours of Tuesday. Border Force officers met the vessel when it arrived at the port earlier.

BBC Radio Norfolk's Andrew Turner said he had been told the stowaways "are likely to have boarded in Bilbao, where the turbine tower sections have been fabricated".

Image caption The Rotra Mare has now come into port