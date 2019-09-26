Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Clive Malone is already serving life for attempted murder

Prosecutors are considering whether to charge a man already jailed for life with a new charge of murder after the victim of his attack died.

Russell Lambert was left with long-term serious injuries after he was hit with an iron bar after his birthday party in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, in 2014.

Clive Malone was sentenced for attempted murder later that year. His victim died in 2017, aged 58.

Norfolk Police said a file has been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Malone, of Paget Road, Great Yarmouth, had been at the party for Mr Lambert held at his brother Patrick Lambert's house on Albion Road on 1 February 2014.

Malone, then 27, admitted assault and aggravated burglary but denied attempted murder.

He was found guilty of that charge and jailed at Norwich Crown Court where he was told he would serve a minimum of 16 years.

Russell Lambert died at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, on 5 January 2017.

An inquest review has been held in Norwich and adjourned to a later date.

Police said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) would be looking at whether a new charge and different minimum sentence should be pursued in the courts.

Investigating officers said a decision by the CPS would be made "in due course".