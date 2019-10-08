Image copyright Owen Turner Image caption Owen Turner said the bursary eased the financial burden and would allow him to concentrate on his studies

A student whose degree has been part-funded by TV presenter Jake Humphrey has said he is determined to take the chance to "follow in his footsteps".

Owen Turner, 19, received a £15,000 bursary towards his three-year degree in Film and TV Studies at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.

The scholarship had reduced the "financial pressure" and would allow him to focus on his studies, he said.

Mr Humphrey said he was "emotional" at being able to make a difference.

The BT Sport presenter and his wife Harriet, who live in Norfolk, funded the scholarship to help a student get to university who otherwise could not have afforded to go.

"I know that there's incredible talent out there that doesn't get the opportunity to be found or share their story," he said.

"It was emotional for Harriet and I to read how grateful Owen was and that he would take the opportunity with both hands."

Image caption Jake Humphrey was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of East Anglia in 2012

The teenager from Broadstairs in Kent has not yet met the Humphreys but wrote them a letter of thanks after he was selected by a UEA panel.

Mr Turner said: "I'm totally grateful for this opportunity. I'm going to make the most of it and try to succeed.

"Jake wanted to help a working class person get the opportunity he had. He worked his way up and had the good fortune of meeting good people who gave him chances, and I'm hoping to follow in his footsteps."

Image copyright N Chadwick/Geograph Image caption The scholarship is offered annually to film, television and media studies students at the UEA

Mr Humphrey, who was awarded an honorary doctorate from the UEA in 2012, announced his scholarship plans in May.

They include placements at Whisper Group, the production company he co-owns.

At the time he admitted education had not been his forte, having been sacked from McDonalds and failed his GCSEs.

Mr Turner's parents, Debbie and Keith, said: "Reading about Jake's earlier struggles helped Owen realise just what can be overcome with hard work and endeavour."

UEA development director David Ellis said scholarships, which have helped more than 600 students at the university, had "the power to transform a student's entire university experience".