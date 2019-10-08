Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption David Lawal died after being stabbed on the roadside in the south west Norfolk town

A fifth man, in his 60s, has been arrested by detectives investigating a fatal roadside stabbing.

David Lawal, 25, died on Brandon Road, Thetford, Norfolk, after he was wounded on Thursday evening.

Police were questioning the man on suspicion of assisting an offender, after arresting him in the town.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, questioned over the killing have been released under investigation, while a 17-year-old boy was bailed until 30 October.

A fourth man, aged 48, was arrested in connection with possessing a bladed article and class A drugs and also released under investigation.

Mr Lawal's father paid tribute to the accountancy and finance graduate on Monday as a "quiet, friendly and hardworking young man".