Tractor driver arrested after Outwell crash death
- 10 October 2019
A tractor driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a crash with a car.
The collision between the tractor and a Vauxhall Astra happened at about 09:10 BST on Wisbech Road near Outwell, Norfolk.
A passenger in the Vauxhall, a man in his 30s, died at the scene, while the driver and a child passenger sustained minor injuries.
The tractor driver, a man in his 50s, has been arrested.