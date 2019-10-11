Image copyright Julie Wilkin Image caption People living nearby were told to keep their windows closed as smoke filled the sky

A member of staff has been injured in an industrial unit blaze, which fire crews will monitor overnight.

Six fire engines were sent to the fire at Randells Garden Machinery near Dereham, Norfolk, shortly at about 15:30 BST.

People in the area were told to keep their windows and doors shut as black smoke billowed into the sky.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said one person was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with burns.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Image copyright Julie Wilkin Image caption The fire was visible through the trees as black smoke billowed

Tim Edwards, of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said heavy rain had helped crews to get the fire under control.

"We managed to get enough water on scene to control the fire, and we then knew it wouldn't spread any further," he said.

The fire in Toftwood caused congestion in the area, but no homes were evacuated.

Neighbours reported hearing the sound of explosions, which Mr Edwards said were caused by small aerosol canisters bursting.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and a full investigation will be launched over the weekend.