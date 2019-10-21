Norfolk

Time and Tide Museum: Tattooists' artworks go on display

  • 21 October 2019

An exhibition which tells the history of tattoos in Britain has opened in Great Yarmouth.

Tattoo: British Tattoo Art Revealed features 400 items, including original artworks, photographs and paraphernalia.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities, said: "Hosting an exhibition about tattoos in Great Yarmouth - a town with such a rich maritime heritage - is a delightful link. However, visitors to this fascinating and wide-ranging show will soon discover tattooing is not just for sailors."

Tattooed arms Image copyright National Maritime Museum Cornwall
Image caption Richard Doughty, director of the National Maritime Museum Cornwall - which brought together the collection, said: "We are enormously proud of this groundbreaking and award-winning exhibition."
Tattoo sample sheet Image copyright National Maritime Museum Cornwall
Image caption The exhibition in Great Yarmouth includes examples of tattoo art going back to the early years of tattooing in Britain.
Tattooing equipment Image copyright National Maritime Museum Cornwall
Image caption Tattoo equipment used by tattoists over the years will also be on display.
Tattoo ephemera through the years Image copyright National Maritime Museum Cornwall
Image caption The exhibition, collected by the National Maritime Museum Cornwall, includes the story of Britain's pioneering female tattoo artist, Jessie Knight.
Part of the archive of tattoo artist, Jessie Knight Image copyright National Maritime Museum Cornwall
Image caption It is estimated that about one in five of the UK population is tattooed and this figure rises to one in three for young adults.
Old tattoo designs Image copyright National Maritime Museum Cornwall
Image caption Jessie Knight (1904 - 1992), who was born in Wales, was the first prominent female tattoo artist in the UK.
The Great Omi Image copyright National Maritime Museum Cornwall
Image caption The Great Omi - born Horace Leonard Ridler (1882-1965) in Surrey, became a sideshow attraction due to his tattoos. The tattoo work by George ‘Professor’ Burchett (1872-1953) took 140 hours.

The exhibition is at the Time and Tide Museum until 8 March 2020.

Images provided by the National Maritime Museum Cornwall

