Image copyright Google Image caption An aerial image of Great Yarmouth, with the outer harbour to the right

Two people have been seriously injured in what was reported as an industrial accident, in Norfolk.

They are both being treated in hospital, while investigations take place at the scene in Great Yarmouth, where police, fire service, ambulance and an air ambulance were called.

Norfolk Police said they were called to the outer harbour at South Beach Parade, at 10:50 BST.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed, police said.

Image copyright Samantha Vanderpal Image caption Great Yarmouth outer harbour is off South Beach Parade

Image copyright Smantha Vanderpal Image caption Samantha Vanderpal said she saw the East Anglian Air Ambulance

Samantha Vanderpal, who lives close to the site, said: "They have been dismantling some gas rigs there and the emergency vehicles seem to be congregating around those."

The East Anglian Air Ambulance flew over her house and she had also seen the Coastguard helicopter, she added.