Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption David Lawal died after being stabbed on the roadside in Thetford, Norfolk

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the roadside murder of a 25-year-old man.

David Lawal died after being found stabbed in Thetford, Norfolk, on 3 October.

Two men, aged 23 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation.

Norfolk Police said it had released on bail a 17-year-old and a 33-year-old man who had been held on suspicion of murder earlier in the week.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released under investigation.

Stab wound

Mr Lawal was found on Brandon Road and pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.

His father, Albert Lawal, paid tribute to his "quiet, friendly and hardworking son".

Police have made 10 arrests in the inquiry and previously said it believed those involved were known to each another.