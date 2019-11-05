Image caption Nick Conrad has left the BBC and hopes to be in the running for Norfolk's rural Broadland constituency

A BBC radio presenter has left his job as he bids to become a Conservative candidate in the general election on 12 December.

Nick Conrad, who hosted BBC Radio Norfolk's breakfast show, is on the party's shortlist to stand in the Broadland constituency.

The Tories have held the rural Norfolk seat since it was created in 2010.

Keith Simpson, who has been the constituency's only MP and had a 15,816 majority in 2017, is stepping down.

Mr Conrad has not presented his show since Thursday.

Staff have been told he has left the BBC with "immediate effect".

The 34-year-old began his media career at the age of 14 working as a junior sports reporter, making him the youngest radio professional in the country at the time.

He joined the BBC 12 years ago and also writes a weekly column for the Eastern Daily Press newspaper.

The father of three was recognised for his outstanding contribution at the Alzheimer's Society's Dementia Friendly Awards in 2016.

But he came under fire in 2014 when he said women should "keep their knickers on" during a live debate about a high-profile rape case.

He apologised for the comments and no further action was taken by Ofcom - the radio industry watchdog.

It is not yet known who else is on the local Conservative Association's shortlist.

Other prospective parliamentary candidates already chosen by their parties include:

Jessica Barnard (Labour)

Andrew Boswell (Green)

Ben Goodwin (Liberal Democrat)

Alex Hayes (Brexit Party)

The Broadland constituency covers an area north of Norwich taking in part of The Broads, and its towns and villages include Acle, Aylsham, Brundall, Reepham, South Walsham, Taverham and Wroxham.