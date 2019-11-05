Image copyright Adriano Guedes Image caption Adriano Guedes hit the headlines for refusing to leave hospital for two years

A man who was evicted from hospital via a court order died after going on hunger strike, an inquest has heard.

Adriano Guedes, 65, stayed at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorelston, Norfolk for 862 days before being evicted in January 2017.

The inquest in Ipswich heard he went on several hunger strikes before his death on 1 September, 2018, hours after being readmitted to hospital.

He died from sepsis and kidney damage caused by self neglect.

Mr Guedes came to the UK from Portugal to work in 2002.

Following his forced discharge in January 2017 Mr Guedes moved to a flat in Kessingland, Suffolk, but repeatedly went on hunger strike for weeks at a time and also rejected help with personal hygiene, the inquest heard.

His acceptance of support from carers and his GP surgery "fluctuated wildly", said his GP Dr Alexander Lie-Critchley.

Dr Lie-Critchley visited Mr Guedes two days before his death after carers raised concerns following another period of hunger strike.

Linda Hempston, a social worker with Suffolk County Council, said Mr Guedes often felt he was "battling the local authority" and felt the state was "interfering" in his life.

The court heard Mr Guedes, who was quadriplegic after a stroke, set goals during his hunger strikes and told carers he was trying different methods of restricting food and fluid.

On one occasion he said he wanted to try "minimal food and fluid" for 70 days until Christmas of 2017, to test his body's limits.

He had no mental health conditions and had full capacity to make his own decisions. the inquest heard.

Senior coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley, recorded a narrative conclusion and said Mr Guedes' death "was a result of self neglect".

Efforts were being made to repatriate his body to his native Portugal following his death.