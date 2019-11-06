Image caption Nick Conrad recently left the BBC

Former BBC radio presenter Nick Conrad has been selected as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Broadland in Norfolk.

Mr Conrad, 34, who used to host BBC Radio Norfolk's breakfast show, won the backing of the local party on Wednesday evening, seeing off two rivals.

Keith Simpson, who had a 15,186 majority in 2017, is stepping down after 22 years as an MP.

Mr Conrad stood alongside Alicia Kearns and Jerome Mayhew in the hustings.

The Broadland constituency covers an area north of Norwich taking in part of The Broads. The Tories have held the seat since its creation in 2010.

On Tuesday it was revealed that Mr Conrad had resigned from the BBC as he sought the Broadland Conservative Association's nomination.

The father of three was recognised for his outstanding contribution at the Alzheimer's Society's Dementia Friendly Awards in 2016, but he came under fire in 2014 when he said women should "keep their knickers on" during a live debate about a high-profile rape case.

He apologised for the comments and no further action was taken by the radio industry watchdog.

Image caption Nick Conrad presented the BBC Radio Norfolk breakfast programme for the last four years

Local Conservative Party members also considered Ms Kearns, who stood as a candidate for Mitcham and Morden in 2017 and has worked for the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The other shortlisted candidate was the managing director of outdoor adventure firm Go Ape, Jerome Mayhew, the son of former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Mayhew.

The prospective parliamentary candidates already chosen by their parties include:

Jessica Barnard (Labour)

Andrew Boswell (Green)

Ben Goodwin (Liberal Democrat)

Alex Hayes (Brexit Party)