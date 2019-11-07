Image copyright Geograph/Mat Fascione Image caption A by-election will take place on 12 December

A long-standing councillor has stood down after facing a charge of electoral fraud.

David Pope, who was an Independent West Norfolk councillor for Upwell and Delph, is due to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on 14 November.

He has been charged with one count of permitting a false signature on an election nomination paper, as first reported in the Eastern Daily Press.

The BBC has approached Mr Pope for comment.

Norfolk Police said: "A man has been summonsed to court on suspicion of causing or permitting a false signature on an election nomination paper."

It said the man was in his 70s and from the Wisbech area.

A by-election will be held for the ward on 12 December, King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council has confirmed.