Image caption Nick Conrad resigned from the BBC in the run-up to the selection process in the Broadland constituency

A replacement has been chosen for Nick Conrad, who stood down as a Conservative candidate over comments he made about a rape case.

Jerome Mayhew, who runs an adventure company, is the new candidate for the Broadland seat in Norfolk.

He is the son of former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Mayhew.

Ex-BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Mr Conrad, 34, was criticised for saying in 2014 women should "keep their knickers on" in a discussion on rape.

Labour had said the comments showed he was not fit to be an MP, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the remarks were "completely unacceptable".

During an on-air discussion, Mr Conrad said: "I think women need to be more aware of a man's sexual desire. That when you're in that position that you are about to engage in sexual activity, there's a huge amount of energy in the male body, there's a huge amount of will and intent, and it's very difficult for many men to say no.

"Women also have to understand that when a man's given certain signals he'll wish to act upon them and if you don't wish to give out the wrong signals it's best, probably, to keep your knickers on and not get into bed with him."

He later apologised for the comments.

The Tories have held the rural Norfolk seat of Broadland since it was created in 2010. Keith Simpson, who has been the constituency's only MP, won a 15,816 majority in 2017.

