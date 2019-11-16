Image copyright East Anglian Air Ambulance Image caption Jill Shattock saved her husband Paul's life twice

A woman saved her husband's life twice in 10 days by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation when he suffered two cardiac arrests at home.

Jill Shattock's actions have been praised by the East Anglian Ambulance Service, which said it wanted more people to learn about CPR.

Her husband Paul, who lives in Norfolk, said: "If Jill hadn't known how to CPR I wouldn't be here today."

The ambulance service said the survival rate was less than one in 10.

There were 30,000 cardiac arrests in the UK each year, it said.

Image copyright East Anglian Air Ambulance Image caption Mr Shattock said he now feels fit, well and confident again

After the cardiac arrests, Mr Shattock, who lives near Fakenham, was attended to by paramedics and flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

It took the 52-year-old a long time to recover from the cardiac arrests in July 2017 but he said he now felt fit, well and confident again.

Mrs Shattock, 55, originally learnt CPR as a Girl Guide but has worked in the NHS and received regular training in first aid.

"The air ambulance was crucial because it arrived with a doctor who was able to administer clot-busting drugs and get him to the hospital in about 10 minutes," she said.

Mr Shattock said: "It's down to her [Jill's] quick actions and the subsequent interventions of the medical teams involved in my care that I survived - twice.

"We're forever grateful that I survived against the odds and want to help raise more awareness of how important it is to learn CPR."