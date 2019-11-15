Image copyright Norwich City FC Image caption The cortege was met outside Carrow Road by club staff and fans

Football fans flocked to pay their respects at a public funeral service for Norwich City "legend" Duncan Forbes held at the club's ground.

Forbes played 357 times for Norwich over 13 years and later worked for the club.

The former defender who died in October had suffered with Alzheimer's disease.

Shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones, manager Daniel Farke and captain Grant Hanley sat with family and fans at Carrow Road on Friday.

The funeral car was met by crowds of fans outside the ground who then entered the stadium to pay their respects to one of the club's greatest ever players.

Image copyright Norich City FC Image caption Duncan Forbes' family were joined by club staff and fans at a public funeral service

The Scotsman's coffin was accompanied into the ground by a lone piper playing Flower of Scotland.

Forbes was part of the Canaries team promoted to the top division in 1972.

In 2002 he was inducted as an inaugural member of the club's hall of fame.

Image copyright Norich City FC Image caption Duncan Forbes played for Norwich City FC for 13 years

Image copyright Norwich City FC Image caption Manger Daniel Farke and club captain Grant Hanley attended the service

Following his death on 23 October majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones said: "Duncan was a commanding figure, both on and off the pitch.

"We have lost not only a club legend but someone who will forever be part of Norwich City folklore.

"City to the core, and one of the nicest men you could hope to meet, Duncan will be sorely missed by the club, but his legacy will forever live on."