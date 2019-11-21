Image copyright National Trust Image caption The Peterborough City Council bin turn up at Blakeney Point in Norfolk

A plastic bin cover, thought to have been thrown in a river, has turned up on a coastal beauty spot 70 miles away.

The Peterborough City Council-owned litter bin sheath was found on Blakeney Point beach in Norfolk, on Wednesday.

The National Trust, which owns the beach, said "it's likely that it fell in the river Nene and made its way to us that way".

Carl Brooker from the charity said: "It gives you an example of how quickly plastic can move through water."

Blakeney Point is home to England's largest seal colony and the animals have been seriously injured by litter around the Norfolk coast.

In a tweet, the National Trust joked that the bin "had heard about our seal pups & fancied a visit, however we're now unsure how it'll get home".

"Not having legs we don't think public transport is the answer so can you please advise," they wrote.

The trust has approached the council to make arrangements to return the bin.

Mr Brooker playfully suggested: "We might keep it and turn it into tourist attraction."

Users on social media have pointed to similar bin going missing in Peterborough last week.

Councillor Chris Harper said the cover for the bin at the bottom of Brodsworth Road, next to the River Nene in the city had been removed.

Image copyright Chris Harper Image caption Peterborough City Councillor Chris Harper said a bin cover had been removed last week

He wrote on Facebook: "It had only been in a week and the top has already been removed. Likely in the river by now."

Mr Harper said it "could be" the same bin, "but I'm sure it's not the only bin that's gone missing from Peterborough".