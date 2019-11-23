Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the Norfolk Showground

Two people have died in a crash involving a car and pedestrians.

The Suburu car hit two people on foot at about 17:00 GMT on Friday on the A1074 Dereham Road, close to the Norfolk Showground, near Norwich.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, and one of the pedestrians, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

The second pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, sustained life-changing injuries and remains in a serious condition in hospital, police said.

The road was closed until about 01:20 on Saturday.

Norfolk Police has asked for anyone with dash-cam footage to contact its officers.