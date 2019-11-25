Norfolk

Ithaca: Family's 'total devastation' at Greek island death

  • 25 November 2019
Iain Armstrong Image copyright Armstrong family
Image caption Iain Armstrong died on 17 November after being involved in a fight, said Greek police

The family of a British man who died on a Greek island have said his death has caused them "total devastation".

Iain Armstrong, 40, from Norfolk, was found dead in Ithaca on 17 November, having travelled "to support a good friend who was in difficulty".

"This kindness resulted in a physical attack which caused his death," they said.

Greek police said a fight had taken place. A local married couple have been arrested.

A police spokesman told the BBC that a man from the island had visited Mr Armstrong at the Hotel Familia, in Ithaca's capital Vathy, the day before the 40-year-old was found dead.

Mr Armstrong had booked in for a two-night stay, a hotel spokesman said. His body was found after he failed to turn up for breakfast.

He had been working as an account manager for a software company in Gorleston, Norfolk.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was in contact with the Greek authorities, and was supporting Mr Armstrong's family.

