Image copyright Greene Family Image caption James Greene, pictured with his sister Faye, died two days after being attacked

A man has been found guilty of murdering another man in an argument over a £10 extortion plot.

Peter Bruton, 27, had been staying at James Greene's flat in Norwich when he attacked the 39-year-old on 4 June.

Mr Greene had tried to make up a story to extort £10 from Bruton, leading to an argument in which he sustained fatal injuries, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Bruton, of no fixed address, was convicted after a two-week trial and will be sentenced on Friday.

Mr Greene was found unresponsive by police officers at his home in Dolphin Grove. He was taken to hospital and died two days later of multiple organ failure as a result of asphyxiation.

'Brutality and ferocity'

His family described him as a "much-loved son, brother and uncle".

"His murder was senseless and brought about by the vile world of drugs," they said.

"He was taken from us in the worst possible way and this trial has highlighted the suffering and fear he endured that night in June.

"Mr Bruton has magnified our pain and suffering these past five months by showing no respect for James or our family.

"Not once has he shown any glimpse of remorse following his actions. His lack of co-operation during the trial and investigation has compounded our family's grief."

Det Insp Neil Stewart said the trial had been "traumatising" for Mr Greene's family.

"The court has heard that while James Greene had been wrong in trying to extort money from Peter Bruton, thereafter Bruton has acted with such brutality and ferocity so as to cause catastrophic injuries."