Image copyright Greene Family Image caption James Greene, pictured with his sister Faye, died two days after being attacked

A man who murdered another man in a row over £10 has been jailed for life.

Peter Bruton, 27, had been staying at James Greene's flat in Norwich when he attacked the 39-year-old on 4 June.

Mr Greene had tried to make up a story to extort £10 from Bruton, leading to an attack in which he sustained fatal injuries, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Bruton, who had denied murder, was sentenced to at least 16 years. He was convicted by a jury on Tuesday following a two-week trial.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Bruton had denied murder during a two-week trial

Mr Greene was found unresponsive in his flat after police were alerted to a disturbance just before 22:00.

He died days later of multiple organ failure as a result of asphyxiation.

Det Insp Neil Stewart criticised Bruton's attitude to the court proceedings and said his sentence reflected his "mindless and brutal ferocity".

He said: "Not only have James's family had to withstand hearing first-hand accounts from neighbours, recalling the chilling details of their loved one's last moments.

"But they have also to endure Bruton's numerous attempts to frustrate and disrupt the criminal process which started at his first hearing back in June and has continued throughout this trial with his repeated refusals to come to court."