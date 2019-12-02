Image copyright @jonnycanary Image caption An air ambulance was called to the scene of the crash

Six people have been injured in a crash between a bus and a car in a seaside town.

One of the six is believed to have life-threatening injuries after the crash on the A149 in Hunstanton, Norfolk, which happened at about 13:20 GMT.

Lynx has confirmed one of its Coasthoppper buses was involved.

A number of roads have been closed and were likely to remain so into the evening. Diversions were put in place.

The road closures include at Church Road, Old Hunstanton Road, and Hunstanton Road, at junctions with the A149, Norfolk Police said.