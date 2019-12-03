Loganair set to close Norwich Airport base

Image copyright Loganair Image caption Loganair is based in Glasgow and flies across the UK from Norwich

Scottish airline Loganair has announced plans to close its base at Norwich Airport.

A formal consultation has begun with the 44-strong team of pilots, cabin crew and engineers at the base.

The airline will continue to operate from Norwich to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Jersey using aircraft and crews from its Scottish bases from February.

Loganair's managing director Jonathan Hinkles said the decision was "beyond disappointing".

He said "some redundancies are likely", adding: "We will be working to minimise redundancies through offering deployments at alternative bases."

Image caption Loganair's base at Norwich Airport employs 44 people

The airline said the main reason for the closure of the base was a lack of interest in its route been Norwich and Manchester.

If the proposed closure goes ahead that route will cease in the new year.

Loganair is the largest airline at Norwich Airport, and the UK's fifth largest by number of flights.

Mr Hinkles said: "It is beyond disappointing that we have arrived at this decision, but the financial implications left us with little choice."

Earlier this year plans to treble passenger numbers at Norwich Airport were backed by Norwich City Council, despite environmental objections.

The airport wants to increase the annual figure from 520,000 to 1.4 million by 2045.