Image caption Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed at a home in Wymondham, Norfolk

A woman fatally stabbed her husband at the end of a family meal in front of their children, a court heard.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, is accused of killing Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, by stabbing him in the back and stomach at their home in Norfolk on 16 March.

Norwich Crown Court heard they had "an unhappy and volatile relationship" and the defendant had claimed her husband had hit her for 10 years.

Mrs Kumarathas, of Burdock Close, Wymondham, denies murder.

Prosecutor Christopher Paxton QC told the court that just before midnight the couple and their two adult children finished a meal at which a lot of alcohol had been consumed.

As the evening progressed, it is alleged Mrs Kumarathas called her husband "a sleaze, a womaniser," before taking a knife from the kitchen and stabbing him in the back.

He then moved into the living room, where she stabbed him in the stomach, before their 26-year-old daughter grabbed the knife and put it in the sink, Mr Paxton said.

Mr Rajasingam died the following day in hospital.

Image caption Mrs Kumarathas, of Burdock Close, Wymondham, denies murder

Prosecutors said Mrs Kumarathas had accused her husband of 30 years on several occasions of having affairs with two women, which had not been proven.

Her feelings of "anger, frustration and hostility" arose "from an unhappy marriage", jurors were told.

Mr Paxton said several months before the attack Mrs Kumarathas had gone to a police station and said "10 years he hit me".

This was investigated and denied by Mr Rajasingam, who also told the police his wife had stabbed him twice - once in 2010 and once in 2018.

The trial continues.