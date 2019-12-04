Image caption Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed at a home in Wymondham, Norfolk

A woman accused of stabbing her husband to death became an alcoholic after a friend died, according to their daughter.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, denies murdering Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, at their home in Norfolk on 16 March.

Norwich Crown Court heard she was "a completely changed person" after the death of a "long-lost" friend and began drinking regularly.

"She was never really the same after that," said Elaxana Kumarathas.

The defendant is accused of attacking her husband at the end of a family meal in Burdock Close, Wymondham. He was stabbed in the back and stomach.

In a police interview played to the court, Ms Kumarathas said her parents' relationship had been "rocky" as far back as she could remember and they both drank alcohol heavily.

"It was quite clear that they had their own problems to work out and that they weren't exactly a happy couple," she said.

Image caption The attack happened at the family home in Burdock Close

She said her mother "became an alcoholic" in 2008 and began to believe Mr Kumarthas was being unfaithful, accusing him of having an affair with his sisters and sisters-in-law, and limiting the people he could speak to.

"My mum was getting crazier each time - at one point she accused me of having an affair with my own dad," said Ms Kumarathas.

The court heard the defendant had threatened her husband with a knife several times and he had fitted a lock to the bedroom he shared with his son to stop her confronting him at night.

Ms Kumarathas said her dad "tried hard" but had hit his wife once, for which he was arrested.

The trial continues.