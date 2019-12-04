Image copyright Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Image caption The two police cars were responding to a 999 call when they crashed

Two police cars crashed into each other on a country road as they responded to a 999 call.

The three officers in the vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries from the crash in Swaffham, Norfolk.

Norfolk Police said both cars were on "Grade A, blue light" responses when they crashed on Norwich Road at about 14:15 GMT on Monday.

The officers were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and have since been discharged.

Norfolk Police has not revealed what the nature of the 999 call was that the officers were responding to.

Three fire crews were sent to the crash and released the casualties from the cars.

A spokesman said the force was working to establish the "exact circumstances" of the incident.

The force defines Grade A calls as those where there is an immediate threat to life or of serious injury, a serious crime is in progress or a suspect has been identified as being at the scene.

The target response times for such calls are 20 minutes in rural areas and 15 minutes in urban areas.