Image copyright Ruddy Muddy Image caption Rick Minns, known as Ruddy Muddy, chose his Game of Thrones drawing for the calendar

A "white van man" known for transforming his dirty vehicle for works of art has created a calendar of some of his favourite designs to raise money charity.

Rick Minns, known as Ruddy Muddy, covers the side of his van in specially-prepared mud and uses it as a giant canvas for his drawings.

Images in the 2020 calendar include those of The Game of Thrones and ET.

Mr Minns, from Norfolk, said it would raise funds for a children's charity.

Image copyright Ruddy Muddy Image caption His image of the Millennium Falcon from the Star Wars films features for May

Image copyright Ruddy Muddy Image caption Mr Minns said The Beatles featured for September to tie in with the 50th anniversary of their Abbey Road album

The delivery driver from Wymondham said he "never would have expected" to make a calendar of his work when he first started "doing doodles" almost 13 years ago.

But the support he had from members of the public had been "incredible", said the 45-year-old.

He said it was a "bit of the challenge" to choose the right images for the calendar, some of which he said "made me smile" and others that seemed popular.

Image copyright Ruddy Muddy Image caption Other designs in the calendar include Pirates of the Caribbean

Image copyright Ruddy Muddy Image caption Ruddy Muddy's Red Dwarf drawing is included in the calendar

His drawing of the Star Wars Millennium Falcon was chosen for May as 4 May is unofficially adopted worldwide as Star Wars Day.

While The Beatles Abbey Road image was selected for September, to tie in with the date of the anniversary of when the album was released.

Other designs featured include Pirates of the Caribbean, Winnie-the-Pooh, Red Dwarf and Groot.

Funds raised will go to Finnbar's Force, a charity which raises money to support and reduce suffering for children who are diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Image copyright Ruddy Muddy Image caption Tree monster Groot, which appears in Marvel comics, is also in the calendar collection

.