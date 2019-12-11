Image copyright Google Image caption The fight took place near the entrance to the UEA campus on Bluebell Road, Norwich

Three people have been arrested after a student was stabbed in the stomach during a fight, say police.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries near the University of East Anglia campus in Norwich.

Police were called to Bluebell Road about 03:00 GMT to reports of a fight.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

They were arrested in George Burrow Road and were taken into custody at Wymondham police station.

The victim is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesman for the University of East Anglia said it was aware of a student being injured.

"These kinds of incidents near or on our campus are very rare. In any incident of this type we offer support to people affected," she said.

"This is an ongoing criminal investigation so it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this stage."