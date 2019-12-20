Norfolk

Large section of Norfolk coastal cliff falls on to beach

  • 20 December 2019
The cliff fall Image copyright HM Coastguard Bacton
Image caption The area is extremely dangerous because of sinking mud

A 500ft (152m) wide section of cliff has fallen down on to a beach after days of heavy rain.

HM Coastguard Bacton were called to the large cliff fall at Vale Road in Trimingham, Norfolk, earlier.

They have warned people that the area is extremely dangerous because of sinking mud and said people could get cut off at high tide.

Anyone who sees any areas of danger on the cliff or beach is asked to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

Image copyright HM Coastguard Bacton
Image caption The section of cliff is 500ft wide

