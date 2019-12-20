Large section of Norfolk coastal cliff falls on to beach
- 20 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 500ft (152m) wide section of cliff has fallen down on to a beach after days of heavy rain.
HM Coastguard Bacton were called to the large cliff fall at Vale Road in Trimingham, Norfolk, earlier.
They have warned people that the area is extremely dangerous because of sinking mud and said people could get cut off at high tide.
Anyone who sees any areas of danger on the cliff or beach is asked to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.