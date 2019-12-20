Image copyright HM Coastguard Bacton Image caption The area is extremely dangerous because of sinking mud

A 500ft (152m) wide section of cliff has fallen down on to a beach after days of heavy rain.

HM Coastguard Bacton were called to the large cliff fall at Vale Road in Trimingham, Norfolk, earlier.

They have warned people that the area is extremely dangerous because of sinking mud and said people could get cut off at high tide.

Anyone who sees any areas of danger on the cliff or beach is asked to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.