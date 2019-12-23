Image copyright Google Image caption Investigators concluded the fire at the Norwich Road property was not started deliberately

A man in his 70s has died after a house fire.

Emergency services were called to a property in Norwich Road, Cromer, Norfolk, at about 23:40 GMT on Friday.

The occupants of the house, a man and a woman, both in their 70s, were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The man died in hospital on Saturday. The woman, who suffered smoke inhalation, was later discharged.

The property was sealed while the police and fire services carried out an investigation into the cause of the fire.

They concluded the fire was not started deliberately.