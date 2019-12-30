Image copyright Stephen Pond/Getty Images Image caption Wes Hoolahan made more than 350 appearances for Norwich City

A former Norwich City and West Brom footballer has been fined and given penalty points for speeding.

Irish international Wes Hoolahan was caught driving his Land Rover at 47mph (76km/h) in a temporary 40mph (64km/h) on the A14 at Brampton in Cambridgeshire.

The 37-year-old, from Wicklewood near Wymondham, in Norfolk, pleaded guilty through his lawyer Simon Nicholls at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

Hoolahan did not attend.

Hoolahan, who currently plays for the Newcastle Jets in Australia's A-League, was fined £100 and three points were placed on his licence.

Mr Nicholls explained his client had not received the letter with the fine as he was in Australia.

The creative midfielder made more than 350 appearances for Norwich City where he became a popular player with fans.

Hoolahan left the club at the end of the 2017-18 season and moved to West Brom where he made 10 appearances before moving to Australia.

He made 43 appearances for the Republic of Ireland national team, including at Euro 2016.