Police investigating injured woman find man's body
- 4 January 2020
A man's body has been found at a house where police had been called to reports a woman was seriously injured.
Officers were called at about 18:43 GMT to Gateley Gardens in Norwich where they discovered the man's body.
His death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. Police believe there was no third-party involvement.
A woman who was found at the property was taken to hospital where she is in a stable condition.