Police investigating injured woman find man's body

Image caption The man's body was found at a property in Gateley Gardens, Norwich

A man's body has been found at a house where police had been called to reports a woman was seriously injured.

Officers were called at about 18:43 GMT to Gateley Gardens in Norwich where they discovered the man's body.

His death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. Police believe there was no third-party involvement.

A woman who was found at the property was taken to hospital where she is in a stable condition.