Coastguard officers have warned people to stay away from the scene

Three seaside caravans are teetering on the brink of a cliff after a landslide the size of two football pitches.

Only one of the caravans in Norfolk was being used and the occupant was led to safety, after the cliff fall in the early hours.

HM Coastguard and emergency crews are at the scene, Trimingham House Caravan Park.

Members of the public have been warned to avoid Vale Road in Trimingham, near Cromer.

"It was a massive cliff fall with three caravans teetering on the edge," a caravan park spokeswoman said.

"Luckily, only one person was in a caravan and they were evacuated from it."

The cliff fall happened in the early hours of the morning

Tony Garbutt, coastguard sector commander in north Norfolk, said: "The fall happened some time this morning. Some of the caravans are very close to the edge.

"We are looking a good half acre falling, about the size of a couple of football pitches."

He warned the public that the sand on the beach may be unstable and be a danger to people walking on it.

"My advice to the public is, don't come down," Mr Garbutt added.