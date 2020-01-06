Image copyright Google Image caption Dudley Howell had been for a flu jab at a doctor's surgery to the left of this image when he crossed Station Road

A lorry driver ran over and killed an 82-year-old man standing in a "blind spot" as he tried to cross the road, a jury has heard.

Dudley Howell walked in front of the stationary lorry in queuing traffic in Attleborough, Norfolk, and was killed when the lorry pulled forward.

Simon Rayner, 52, of Norwich, denies causing death by careless driving.

Norwich Crown Court heard mirrors giving a view of the area in front of the cab were not adjusted correctly.

Mr Howell, who had mobility issues, crossed Station Road with his wheeled walker on his way home from a flu jab on 6 October 2017.

Traffic on his side of the road, including the lorry, was queuing back from the nearby railway crossing barrier.

'Failed to keep look out'

Dashcam footage played to the jury showed him standing in the road, in front of the lorry, directly below where Mr Rayner was sitting, as he waited to cross the other side of the road.

The court heard Mr Rayner's lorry crept slowly forward, knocking the pensioner to the ground and under the lorry. He died instantly.

Mr Rayner, an HGV driver since the 1980s, "failed to keep a proper look out on the road ahead", prosecutor Peter Gair said.

Under EU law, HGVs have to be fitted with "proximity" mirrors that give the driver a view of 2m (6ft 6in) in front of the of the entire width of the cab.

"The area where Mr Howell was standing was in a blind spot that would have been covered by the mirror had it been adjusted and calibrated properly," said Mr Gair.

Mr Rayner, of Abbot Road, told police he had no idea anyone was standing in front of the lorry and only realised he had run Mr Howell over when he stepped out of the cab.

He knew of the blind spot but thought mirrors were "to check stuff on the near side" and had never adjusted them.

The trial continues.