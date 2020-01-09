Image copyright SMG Architects Image caption The development, approved by Norwich City Council's planning committee, will also include a gym and cinema room for residents

Plans to convert what was a city's biggest nightclub into 49 flats, and regenerate a "mucky little corner", have been approved.

Property firm Estateducation applied to develop the former Mercy nightclub on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich.

The development, approved by Norwich City Council's planning committee, will also include a gym and cinema room for residents.

Labour member Roger Ryan said the site would "return to its former glory".

The building was originally constructed at the end of the 19th Century and provided some of Norwich's first purpose-built flats.

The company running Mercy called in liquidators in February 2018.

In a report to the council, officers said the building had been vacant for some time and the scheme would provide a substantial number of new homes.

The plans are also seen as improving the look of Prince of Wales Road.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that Nigel Utton, Green councillor for Thorpe Hamlet, told the planning committee: "I live, work and I am a councillor for this ward and I think this is a great improvement to what is now a mucky little corner.

"I hope they're going to do a great job."

Ben James Smith, the owner of Estateducation, told the BBC: "I'm delighted the planners have shared our vision for the area."

He said he would be restoring the original name of the flats, Alexandra Mansions.