Image copyright Blue Sky UAV Image caption The dramatic changes to the coastline from one month to the next have been captured in aerial images of Trimingham on 7 January (left) and in December

An area of the coastline where part of the cliff tumbled to the beach is at risk of further landslides, a council has warned.

Caravans on the clifftop at Trimingham, near Cromer, Norfolk, were left perilously close to the edge after the collapse on 6 January.

North Norfolk District Council has warned walkers to keep off the beach and away from the area.

It said it was monitoring the situation to ensure safety in the area.

"The cliff is still showing signs of instability and there is a possibility of further slips in this area which could present a danger to anyone on the beach or along the cliff edge," the council added.

The only caravan being used out of the three at risk was evacuated at the time.

All three have since been pulled back inland and Vale Road beach access remains closed, the council added.

The coastal path has been diverted within the Trimingham Park Caravan Site, away from the edge of the cliff.