Motorcyclist in 50s dies in Dickleburgh car collision
- 11 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 50s was killed when his BMW motorcycle was in collision with a car.
The A140 at Dickleburgh, Norfolk was closed in both directions after the crash just after 15:00 GMT on Friday. The road reopened at about 20:15.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene The driver of a blue Ford C-Max car was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.
They are also appealing for dash-cam video.