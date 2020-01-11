Image copyright Google Image caption The A140 was closed in both directions between the Pulham roundabout and Dickleburgh roundabout

A man in his 50s was killed when his BMW motorcycle was in collision with a car.

The A140 at Dickleburgh, Norfolk was closed in both directions after the crash just after 15:00 GMT on Friday. The road reopened at about 20:15.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene The driver of a blue Ford C-Max car was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.

They are also appealing for dash-cam video.