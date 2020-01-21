Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In the case of Child V Norfolk's safeguarding board criticised the way agencies engage with vulnerable families

Deliberate head injuries to infants is a "very serious" safeguarding concern for care agencies, a review into six children has found.

The Norfolk Safeguarding Children Board (NSCB) said a lack of collaborative working had put a child in danger of injury in some cases.

All the cases involved a police inquiry and in one case a child died and his father was convicted of manslaughter.

The board said it had set up a task force to improve safeguarding.

The NSCB report said it looked at the cases of the children, all from different families, aged from three months to three years that suffered head injuries between May 2016 and April 2018

The child that died - known as Child V - was a six-month-old girl from King's Lynn in Norfolk who was killed in March 2016.

A report on this specific case concluded that agencies had not fully supported the child's vulnerable mother and older sibling at the time.

The board's latest report reviewing all six cases said that while there is much to praise with the services provided by the county council, NHS and police, there are "ongoing safeguarding issues in Norfolk, and nationally" with cases of non-accidental head injuries.

David Ashcroft, independent chairman of the NSCB said the report "makes for difficult and sad reading".

"This review has given us a really useful insight into what supports good practice and the pressures that can impact on practice. We all need to be alert to the indications where parents may need extra help in keeping small children safe, and to minimise the risks they may face," he said.

"Much of the learning identified in this review is not exclusive to Norfolk and there is no magic wand, in the form of a series of recommendations, that provide an easy answer."