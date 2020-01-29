Image caption South Norfolk Council is threatening to fine people who feed the wild chickens

People who feed wild chickens which are living on a housing estate could face an £80 fine, a council has warned.

South Norfolk Council said the "feral chicken population" in Diss had reached "an unsustainable level", as reported by the Eastern Daily Press.

Up to 200 chickens live in the town and the authority said it had received complaints from residents about the "unhygienic" mess left by the birds.

Culling the poultry is not an option, a council spokesman said.

Once of the public information notices put up in the area, near Ensign Way, says: "The feral chicken population has reached an unsustainable level in the town and we are asking residents not to provide them with food.

"Providing food to the chickens could result in a fixed penalty notice for the offence of depositing litter under Section 87/88 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990."

Image caption There are up to 200 feral chickens in Diss

The spokesman said the fines could be reduced to £60 if paid in 14 days and that feeding the poultry had attracted rats.

Efforts were made to rehome the chickens last year, with some caught with nets, but as there are seven cockerels the flock keeps breeding.

"We're making people aware we have this ability to issue fixed penalty notices," the spokesman said.

"We are an enforcing authority and can fine people for doing it (feeding the chickens).

"We're working closely with residents to help with this problem but they can't agree amongst themselves what they want to happen."

The council said some residents wanted the chickens to stay which was why they were not being culled.

Image caption The chickens are causing "unhygienic" mess, according to the council

