Image copyright Breckland Council Image caption The man was spotted on CCTV dumping an old TV under a warning sign about fly-tipping

A man has been fined for dumping a broken TV under a "no tipping" sign outside a council's offices.

CCTV operators spotted him leaving rubbish in a car park at Breckland House in Thetford, Norfolk.

The man accepted a fine of £300 after pictures identified him and his car at the St Nicholas Street building.

Breckland Council warned on Facebook in December the site was "not a recycling centre" and that fly-tippers would be fined, after a series of incidents.

Offenders can be given a £300 penalty without going to court, rising to £400 if not paid within 10 working days.

Image copyright Breckland Council Image caption Breckland Council had previously warned about fly-tipping at the site after a number of incidents in 2019

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for environmental services at the district council, said: "The material that was dumped could have simply been taken to the local recycling centre [on Telford Way] for free, just like over 80% of all the other fly-tips our teams deal with.

"Instead, this person ignored our fly-tipping signage and drove away without a care for the damage he's caused to the environment or his local community."