Image caption The road through the town will remain closed over fears for unsafe structures

A fire that has destroyed roofs above a terrace of shops has closed a main road through a town for "some time".

Ten appliances were sent to the fire on the High Street through Watton in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.

An amusement arcade, games shop and cafe, opposite Boots, were all affected.

Firefighters said the fire was out but crews would stay at the scene "for some time" and the road would remain shut over fears for "unsafe structures".