Love Light festival celebrates 'love and belonging' in Norwich
A new free festival of light aims to celebrate love and fight loneliness, organisers said.
Love Light features 30 public art installations, fire performances and a parade of dogs in lit-up costumes through Norwich city centre.
The event was due to take place across the weekend, but Saturday's outdoor events have been cancelled due to the forecast of Storm Dennis's high winds, so people were encouraged to attend on Friday.
The festival is produced by the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).
Caroline Bidewell, from the team, hoped the festival's theme of "love and belonging" would "bring people closer together".
The festival features a number of international light artists who have created a range of giant installations projected on and around many of the city's historic buildings.
The festival is working in collaboration with the Norwich Together initiative which aims to tackle loneliness.
During Friday night's parade their "chatty volunteers" waited along the route of the light trail to strike up conversation with attendees, in an effort to make everyone feel welcome and included.
Alex Rinsler, project creative director, said: "The objective is not to replace the Valentine's experience... but small [social] things can make a difference.
"If it works, wonderful. If it doesn't work, at least we tried it.
"I think that all towns and cities are struggling with social inclusion."
Nick Azidis, a lighting designer from New Zealand, has created a projection of colours and designs for the city's Anglican cathedral.
He said: "It's the size, it's the history, it's the space... it's an amazing building. To light it up and to give it some new light - it's fantastic."
Love Light is financed by Norwich BID and co-funded by Arts Council England with the addition of local sponsorship. Organisers hope it will become a bi-annual event.
Photography by Martin Barber and Shaun Whitmore
