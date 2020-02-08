Marsham chicken farm blaze tackled by 40 firefighters
About 40 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a former chicken farm.
Thick smoke can be seen for miles billowing from the fire near the A140 at Marsham, near Aylsham in Norfolk.
The fire service said eight crews and a water carrier were tackling the blaze, which broke out in the empty chicken sheds at about 10:40 GMT.
They are asking residents and businesses to keep doors and windows closed, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Marsham resident Steve King, who went up to his attic to photograph the blaze, said the former farm was not being used and the sheds were derelict.
"It is lucky the storm has not hit yet, so the smoke is just going straight up," he said.